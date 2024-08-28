Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 is heating up with each passing day. The show is packed with dramatic evictions and daring stunts, keeping the viewers hooked to the screens. The makers have released a new promo of the show that will leave you in splits.

The makers have released the latest promo on the official handle of ColorsTV. It features Jackie Shroff’s daughter, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Niyati Fatnani.

In the promo, host Rohit Shetty asks Krishna and Shalin to name the top 2 contestants they see, excluding themselves. Krishna names Gashmeer Mahajani, while Shalin chooses Krishna, only to later regret it, saying, “Arrey partner hai na. (we are partners.)” Rohit Shetty teases Abhishek, “Or karle bhaichaara. (Go ahead, keep up the brotherly bonding.)”

Abhishek hilariously comments, “Mujhe toh aap jab Krishna bhi likh rahe the toh mujhe laga Abhishek bana rahe ho. (I thought you were making an Abhishek when you were writing Krishna.)” Krishna responds, “Mai Shalin ki tarah jhoot nahi bol sakti (I can't lie like Shalin),” sparking laughter.

Further, Shalin asked, “Sir, what is the procedure to change partner?” Krishna told him that she made him win the stunt.

Gashmeer and Niyati are asked when Shalin should be eliminated. Gashmeer suggests the upcoming week, and Niyati cheekily says it should have happened last week.

The caption of the promo reads, “Jab Rohit Shetty ne kiya khiladiyon ke saath sawaal jawaab, toh fun hua lajawaab! (When Rohit Shetty engaged in a Q&A session with the contestants, the fun was unmatched!)”

Advertisement

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has already witnessed eliminations, including Aditi Sharma and Aashish Mehrotra. Asim Riaz faced an early exit in the second episode due to his argument with Abhishek Kumar and misconduct towards host Rohit Shetty.

The action-packed reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on July 27, 2024, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sourabh Raaj Jain reveals not thinking twice before signing Veer Murarbaji as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj