Hosted by Rohit Shetty, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is entertaining viewers with its thrilling stunts and fun banters. The makers have recently released a new promo in which Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is seen roasting her fellow contestants Shalin Bhanot and Niyati Fatnani.

The latest promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, released on the official handle of Colors TV, starts with Nimrit joking, “Shalin class ka vo baccha hai jo galti kisi ki bhi ho sir, daant khaane aata hai sirf Shalin (Shalin is that student in class who gets scolded by the teacher no matter whose fault it is.),” leaving everyone in stitches. Rohit Shetty adds to the fun, remarking, “ har kisi ke fatte mein taang bhi yahi adaata hai. (He always meddles in everyone's business.)”

Nimrit then playfully jabs at Niyati, saying, “Niyati vo sharma ji ki beti hai, iske expressions kya hai kuch samajh nahi aata. (Niyati is Sharma ji's daughter, her expressions are so hard to understand.)”

Rohit Shetty follows up with, “Koi reaction hi nahi aayega pucho kuch (There's not going to be any reaction, ask something),” Nimrit asks, “Phone tut gaya. (The phone just broke)” Shetty’s deadpan imitation of Niyati's non-reaction leaves the contestants in fits of laughter.

The caption of the promo reads, “Dekhiye Rohit Shetty ko Nimrit aur Shalin ki taang kheechte huye. Dekhiye #KhatronKeKhiladi14, aaj raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par. (Watch Rohit Shetty pull Nimrit and Shalin's leg. Catch #KhatronKeKhiladi14 tonight at 9:30 PM only on #Colors and @officialjiocinema).”

In yesterday’s episode, Rohit Shetty sarcastically called Abhishek Kumar a 'nepo kid' and asked Krishna Shroff if she thinks Abhishek is the 'nepo kid' of Colors TV. She agreed, replying, “100% sir.”

For those unaware, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 features a thrilling lineup of contestants. Last week, Aditi Sharma, known for her role in Rabb Se Hai Dua, was eliminated from the show.

The current contestants still competing include Abhishek Kumar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff.

