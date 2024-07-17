Hina Khan opens up about being in constant pain amid breast cancer battle; shares what keeps her going

Hina Khan, the beloved television actress known for her roles in popular shows such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has been bravely battling stage three breast cancer. On July 16, Hina took to social media to share a heartfelt message about her ongoing struggle with the illness. She talked about being in constant pain and shared a picture from the hospital.

Hina Khan opens up about her battle with constant pain

Hina Khan has been actively sharing her journey and every stage of her battle since her breast cancer diagnosis. In the latest story, she gave her followers a raw and honest glimpse into her daily reality as she talked about being in constant pain.

"Being constantly in pain. Yes, constantly. Every single second. The person is smiling? Still in pain. The person doesn't mention it. Still in pain. The person says, 'I'm fine.' Still in pain," Hina Khan wrote.

Read Hina Khan's post below:

In a subsequent story, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a touching handwritten note from the housekeeping department of the hospital where she is receiving treatment. The note mentioned the difficulty of her surgery but expressed happiness that she is already on the path to recovery. Sharing the note, Hina captioned, "Love and more love. This keeps me going. From housekeeping department."

The note read, "Dear Hina Khan, I know this surgery has been hard for you, but I'm so glad you're on the way to making a full recovery. Wishing you a quick and full recovery. Hoping you feel better very soon."

Read the note here:

Hina Khan's battle with breast cancer

Khan's sharing of her journey has not only garnered immense support from her fans but has also raised awareness about the challenges faced by individuals battling cancer. She hopes her openness and bravery serve as a beacon of hope and resilience for many.

The entire entertainment industry and her fans are rooting for Hina Khan's recovery, sending her love and strength during this difficult time. Nakuul Mehta, Mouni Roy, Gauahar Khan, and Arjun Bijlani, among others, continue to share support for her. Fans and well-wishers have flooded her posts with messages of support, hoping for her speedy recovery.

A few days prior, Hina posted another story where she prayed to the Almighty to take away her pain. Meanwhile, a day ago, the actress shared that she is working on her first assignment after her diagnosis with cancer. Although she didn't reveal details about the project, she mentioned that she is undergoing treatment, but it doesn't require her to be at the hospital all the time.

Pinkvilla wishes Hina Khan a speedy recovery!

