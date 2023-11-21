EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Post-eviction Bigg Boss 17’s Navid Sole calls Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel's romance ‘boring’

Following no elimination twists for the last two weeks, mid-week evictions shocked the Bigg Boss 17 contestants. Dimaag room members were asked to cite three names that could have been evicted long back from the show. Replying to the same, contestants Vicky Jain, Sunny Arya, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Mashettey, and Sana Raees Khan collectively mentioned Rinku Dhawan, Jigna Vora, and Navid Sole. Eventually, Navid Sole got eliminated from Bigg Boss 17.

After this shocking elimination, Navid Sole sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla. He opened up about his views concerning Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's relationship inside the house.

Navid Sole on Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel's relationship in Bigg Boss 17 house

During the interview, we asked Navid Sole whether Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are faking their relationship. To this, he replies, "It's a very boring relationship." Navid comments, "Samarth is always with Isha. I don't know what they do underneath the bed sheets."

Opening up more, Sole adds, "Samarth is lost in the game. He doesn't know what he is doing, and I haven't seen his personality. He's always sitting alone or is with Isha." Divulging further, Navid Sole tells Pinkvilla, "I think the relationship is boring, and I think after the show it is not going to last. I think they will break up."

Watch Pinkvilla's exclusive interview with Navid Sole here:

Navid Sole on equation of Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar

Speaking of Khanzaadi and Abhishek Kumar, Navid expressed his admiration for the former and revealed why he supports her journey. Adding more to his statement, Sole explains, "I think her relationship with Abhishek was not working. I was telling Abhishek that unfortunately these ladies don't like you the way I like you."

For the uninformed, Navid Sole recently got eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 after Dimaag members received the opportunity to come up with the names of the bottom three. As soon as Navid received confirmation about his elimination, the inmates got emotional. Neil Bhatt and Abhishek Kumar felt sad post-eviction, while Ankita Lokhande was also teary-eyed.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma get candid; former says ‘I just believed in myself”