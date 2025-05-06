Megan Thee Stallion Breaks No-Phone Rule at Met Gala 2025, Fans Fear Rapper Might Get Banned

Seems like Megan Thee Stallion is a rebel. The highly acclaimed musician was one of the honored attendees of the Met Gala this year. While she was accompanied by other big names at the grand event, she broke one big rule of the Met Gala.

Megan Thee Stallion used her phone not only to shoot a video but to even upload it to her social media handle. While sharing the assigned table with Doechii and Angel Reese, the trio was seen toasting each time they sampled items like "cornbread and caviar," "white truffle lobster roll," and "vegan lox."

This was seen in the footage shared by the Not My Fault rapper on Instagram. In the video, Megan was even seen admitting that she and her gang were not supposed to use their phones while the event was happening. "But we're doing it [anyway]," she added.

In another video, the Otaku Hot Girl was seen telling another attendee of the event that she had snuck her phone in.

Further, a few more clips were uploaded by Megan Thee Stallion, where she was seen toasting at her table and interacting with other guests present at the event.

She was seen talking to Lupita Nyong'o, as the rapper called the actress "beautiful."

Meanwhile, it was also seen that Megan Thee Stallion had also met Serena Williams, calling her "gorgeous," while also telling the highly acclaimed sports personality that she had snuck her phone in.

The post was captioned, "Hottie Cam in thee MET GALA." Towards the end of the video, she was seen hyping up Ciara while asking the Goodies singer to flaunt her dress.

While the rapper had fun with her stunt, many believe that she might be banned from the event.

However, it was not only she who had snuck her phone; Halle Bailey, Sydney Sweeney, and Lisa were also pictured taking selfies.

