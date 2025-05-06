MTV Roadies XX POLL: Is debutant Elvish Yadav giving tough competition to other four gang leaders? VOTE

Roadies, the name itself sparks a sense of adventure in many. At present, MTV Roadies XX is on air, and this season is in buzz as the popular social media personality, YouTuber, and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is also a gang leader on this show. This is the first time Elvish has been a leader on Roadies. His co-gang leaders are Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati and Neha Dhupia. Pinkvilla now brings an interesting poll for our readers.

Currently, Elvish Yadav and his gang are winning hearts on the show with their performance. Despite being a debutant, Elvish's contribution and decisions in the game have surprised the gang leaders and Rannvijay Singha numerous times. So far, it has been seen that Elvish has locked horns most of the time with Prince Narula. Amidst this intense competition, Pinkvilla wants our readers to vote and express their opinion about Elvish.

MTV Roadies XX has been in the news because of the double-cross theme. The game took a huge turn when Gautam Gulati entered the show as a wild card gang leader. This twist happened for the first time in the history of this show. He entered with a wild card gang. The members in his gang were the ones who the original gang leaders did not select.

Ever since then, the adventure, drama, and twists are at their peak in MTV Roadies XX. The adventure reality show premiered on January 11, 2025.

Speaking about Elvish Yadav, the social media personality has a massive fan following. He is known for being vocal about his opinions and thoughts. He became a household name after lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

