Pawandeep Rajan Health Update: After 6 hours of surgery, singer will undergo another operation for rest of his fractures

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan's news of his shocking accident made headlines. As per reports, the singer suffered multiple severe injuries after his car rammed into another vehicle on May 5, early morning. After this, Pawandeep (28) was quickly rushed to the hospital. Now, the singer's team has released their first official statement giving an update about the singer's health. As per the statement, Rajan underwent surgery for the fractures that he sustained due to the injuries.

Taking to his Instagram story, Pawandeep Rajan's team released an official statement giving his health update and thanked fans for their prayers. The statement mentioned how Pawandeep met with a tragic accident near Moradabad, UP. It also revealed how he suffered major fractures and a few small injuries, after which he underwent an operation for 6 hours. The singer is currently in the ICU, and he will be operated on again in 3-4 days.

Take a look at Pawandeep Rajan's team's official statement-

The statement read, "Hi everyone, as you all are aware that Pawandeep Rajan met with a tragic road accident on 5th May early morning near Moradabad, UP while he was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event. Initially, he was operated at a near by available facility but later he was shifted to a better hospital in Delhi NCR. He has suffered with multiple major fractures and few small injuries."

The Indian Idol 12 winner's team further wrote, "Yesterday was a very difficult and hard day for the family and all his well wishers. Whole day he was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness. However after whole lot of diagnosis and examinations, he was taken into the operation theatre around 7pm and after 6 hours some of his major fractures has been operated successfully and he is currently in Medical ICU under observation. Post 3-4 days rest he will again be operated for the rest of the fractures and injuries."

Pawandeep Rajan's team further thanked fans for their blessings, support, love, and prayers.

For the uninformed, Pawandeep was en route from his hometown to Noida for a program accompanied by his friend Ajay Mehra and driver Rahul Singh. The trio was traveling in an MG Hector. As per the investigation, the senior police officer mentioned that Rahul Singh, who was driving the vehicle, reportedly dozed off while riding the vehicle, after which he lost control of the car. Due to this, Pawandeep's car rammed into the rear of an Eicher Canter truck, causing this tragic accident.

