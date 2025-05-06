Met Gala 2025 Celebrations Continue in After-Parties as Rihanna, Sabrina Carpenter and More Celebs Stun in Gorgeous Ensembles

The celebrities served their best looks at the Met Gala blue carpet, as they dressed up according to the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. However, the saga continues as Rihanna, Jenna Ortega, A$AP Rocky and more have chosen the glamorous ensembles for the after-parties.

The third-time mom-to-be turned up in a black-and-black outfit for the celebrations hosted by her partner. Rihanna’s dress was all made of satin. The ensemble included knot details, with an open belly, as the musician flaunted her baby bump.

One of the co-chairs of the year, A$AP Rocky, too, looked sharp in his black suit. Complimenting his beau, the rapper also chose the darkest color and an umbrella for the prop. To complete his look, the artist opted for a white shirt inside and a silver tie.

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega also marked their appearance at the after-party hosted by Rocky. The Espresso singer gave a feminine touch to the pant-shirt draping. Carpenter opted for a white shirt, black pants, and a tie.

She completed her look with a huge animal-print fur coat. The Wednesday star, on the other hand, wore a black ensemble for the bling night. She went for gelled curls and minimal jewelry.

Kendall Jenner, too, turned heads at the after-party. The runway star continued with the theme of black and presented a royal look. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star chose to step out in a full-sleeved top and a pencil skirt with a wide-brimmed fascinator. She kept her hair open, looking absolutely chic.

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads at the event as she carried a huge fur coat to the after-party. She styled her hair in a short bob and chose the blingiest accessories. The rapper also continued with the black trend.

Additionally, Zendaya made an appearance in a red strapless dress. The actress, who turned up in a white pantsuit and a hat at the main event, donned a printed, body-fitted dress with a fuzzy stole.

