Met Gala 2025 Celebrations Continue in After-Parties as Rihanna, Sabrina Carpenter and More Celebs Stun in Gorgeous Ensembles

The stars were spotted having a great time at the Met Gala after-parties following the main event earlier in the day. Check out the stunning outfits of Sabrina Carpenter, Rihanna, and others.

Rashi Desai
Written by Rashi Desai , Entertainment Journalist
Published on May 06, 2025 | 09:13 PM IST | 12K
Getty Images
Rihanna and Sabrina Carpenter via Getty Images

The celebrities served their best looks at the Met Gala blue carpet, as they dressed up according to the theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. However, the saga continues as Rihanna, Jenna Ortega, A$AP Rocky and more have chosen the glamorous ensembles for the after-parties.

The third-time mom-to-be turned up in a black-and-black outfit for the celebrations hosted by her partner. Rihanna’s dress was all made of satin. The ensemble included knot details, with an open belly, as the musician flaunted her baby bump. 

Rihanna at the Met Gala After-Party

One of the co-chairs of the year, A$AP Rocky, too, looked sharp in his black suit. Complimenting his beau, the rapper also chose the darkest color and an umbrella for the prop. To complete his look, the artist opted for a white shirt inside and a silver tie.

ASAP Rocky at the Met Gala After-Party

Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega also marked their appearance at the after-party hosted by Rocky. The Espresso singer gave a feminine touch to the pant-shirt draping. Carpenter opted for a white shirt, black pants, and a tie.

She completed her look with a huge animal-print fur coat. The Wednesday star, on the other hand, wore a black ensemble for the bling night. She went for gelled curls and minimal jewelry.

Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter at the Met Gala After-Party

Kendall Jenner, too, turned heads at the after-party. The runway star continued with the theme of black and presented a royal look. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star chose to step out in a full-sleeved top and a pencil skirt with a wide-brimmed fascinator. She kept her hair open, looking absolutely chic. 

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads at the event as she carried a huge fur coat to the after-party. She styled her hair in a short bob and chose the blingiest accessories. The rapper also continued with the black trend. 

Kendall Jenner and Megan Thee Stallion at the Met Gala After-Party

Additionally, Zendaya made an appearance in a red strapless dress. The actress, who turned up in a white pantsuit and a hat at the main event, donned a printed, body-fitted dress with a fuzzy stole.

