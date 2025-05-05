MTV Roadies XX Upcoming Twist: Gautam Gulati calls Neha Dhupia 'fake'; awaits major drama

MTV Roadies XX, the adventurous reality show, has been one of the highly watched shows online and continues to make headlines because of the interesting twists. At present, five gang leaders often lock horns due to various reasons. In one of the recently released promos, Prince Narula and Gautam Fulati can be seen having an intense argument with co-gang leader Neha Dhupia. While conversing with Rannvijay Singha, Prince and Gautam complain about Neha's rude and disrespectful behavior.

MTV Roadies uploaded a new promo of MTV Roadies XX to their official social media page. In this promo, Prince Narula complains how Neha Dhupia makes 'personal remarks' during arguments. However, Prince mentioned how he does the same; she gets offended.

Gautam also explained how he feels bad before making any comments. Gautam then recalled how Neha asked him, "Who are you?" on his first day on the show. He called Neha 'fake' and reminded her how she disrespected him on the first day. Meanwhile, the actress explained how Gautam Gulati has grudges.

Watch video Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati's accusations against Neha Dhupia here-

In another video of MTV Roadies XX, Neha Dhupia says, "It is my waste of time." Gautam then questioned her, "Do you even have brain? Like your brain is below sea level. Do you understand that?" This statement leaves everyone shocked. Gautam warned Neha, "Don't mess with me. I'm too good." He challenged Neha to argue with him.

Watch video of Neha Dhupia and Gautam Gulati's argument here-

In the upcoming episodes of the show, fans will witness an intense war among the gang leaders.

MTV Roadies XX has been in the news because of the double-cross theme. From Elvish Yadav's debut to Gautam Gulati's wildcard entry as a gang leader, the show has kept audiences hooked with these unexpected twists. Led by Rannvijay Singha, the show features Neha Dhupia, Gautam Gulati, Prince Narula, Elvish Yadav, and Rhea Chakraborty as gang leaders. The show premiered on January 11, 2025.

