Kaun Banega Crorepati: What got Amitabh Bachchan curious about online dating? WATCH

Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by the megastar Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the oldest and most loved reality quiz shows on Indian television screens. The show is famous for offering general knowledge to its viewers. However, Mr. Bachchan's banter with the contestants and him sharing his life advice and his experiences make every episode of the show memorable. In one of the episodes of the show, Amitabh Bachchan had expressed his interest in learning more about online dating.

In one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati, when a young contestant was on the hot seat, Amitabh Bachchan asked him about online dating. The contestant then explained how he downloaded the app, made the profile, updated the bio, and uploaded good pictures. Big B looked surprised after learning about the steps one has to take while making a profile for online dating.

The contestant further elaborated on how similarly everyone has access to see other people's profiles, and when a person likes the other person, they can right-swipe that person's profile. The Piku actor then interrupted and asked whether women also create such profiles and share their details. To which, the contestant had shared that even women do this. This left Big B in splits.

Likewise, there were many instances when Amitabh Bachchan's interaction with the contestants often entertained the audience. Speaking about the show, Kaun Banega Crorepati first premiered in 2000 and has been entertaining since then. Over the years, there were 16 seasons of the quiz reality shows, which offered a platform for many intellectuals to showcase their talent and win a reward for it. Out of many, there have been only a few who have emerged as the 'crorepatis' on this show.

The 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati concluded on March 11, 2025. On April 4, 2025, the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati was announced. The registration for the 17th season began on April 14. However, the premiere date of the new season is yet to be announced.

