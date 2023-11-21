EXCLUSIVE: Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma get candid; former says ‘I just believed in myself”

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sumbul Touqeer is currently making headlines for Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The actress shares the screen opposite Mishkat Varma, who plays Adhiraj in the show. Recently, the two appeared in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and talked about their life and work experience. The actors shared unheard aspects of their lives.

Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma discuss their experiences

People link their expectations with their favorite actors. Speaking of the same, Pinkvilla asked Sumbul and Mishkat what is that one thing that people think they would never do but have done. Replying to the same, the Imlie actress answered thoughtfully. Sumbul said, "When my previous show started, people thought of me like a mad girl and believed that I was doing things randomly."

Further, she added, "But when I started doing action scenes, they didn't know how they were being shot." Opening up more, the Bigg Boss 16 fame revealed rolling down 35-40 stairs without any extra padding and safety. Lastly, Sumbul said, "I just believed in myself and I knew I can do that," and added that people on the sets did not believe that she can do the scene on her own.

Coming to Mishkat Varma, the actor replied, "I didn't think I would ever be active on social media." He opened up and commented, "All those trends which people do. I don't think my friends also thought I’d do it. But I ended up doing all that." The co-stars also filmed themselves doing one of the social media trends that caught their fans’ attention.

About Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon

After churning up headlines for participating in Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer is busy shooting for Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon. The show stars her as the female lead, playing Kavya Bansal on-screen. Further, it revolves around Kavya and her fiancée Shubham as they face ups and downs in their life. For the uninitiated, it premiered on September 25, 2023, on Zee TV.

