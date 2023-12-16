EXCLUSIVE: 'We both have feelings for each other,' Khanzaadi on her equation with Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17 recently witnessed the addition of Aoora in the house as a wild card contestant. On the other hand, evictions continue to happen.

After Sana Raees Khan, Khanzaadi has now been evicted from the controversial house. After her eviction, she sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and talked about her relationship with Abhishek Kumar. Let's find out what she had to say about him...

Khanzaadi wishes to meet Abhishek Kumar in the outside world

In a candid chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Khanzaadi whether she has feelings for Abhishek Kumar. In response, she revealed, “We both have feelings for each other. But that doesn't mean hum kuch relationship ya love angle banane ki koshish kar rahe the, wo ho jaata hai. (But that doesn't mean that we were trying to make any relationship or love angle; it just happens).”

Opening up more, she added, ‘We were sure that we won't take this ahead because he thinks that we have no future together, but from my side, it is nothing like that, I just go with the flow. And yaa, we were not trying to make any love angle or something as felt by many people.”

Moreover, we inquired if she was interested in pursuing her connection with Abhishek beyond the confines of the house, despite being aware of his aggressive nature. Would she be okay with dating him? Khanzaadi responded, “Datingwise, I don't think so, but yes, maybe I would like to meet him because I have seen his inner skill.”

“He raps and does it very well. He is a freestyle rapper, I must say! So I want him to do that, and I have also invited him to my studio to jam together. So let's see what happens,” Khanzaadi added.

For the uninformed, Khanzaadi made headlines owing to her closeness to Abhishek Kumar during her time inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. They were frequently spotted getting cozy and forming a close bond. However, their relationship wasn't always smooth sailing. They had their fair share of arguments, but they always managed to work things out in the end.

