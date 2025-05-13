Cannes Film Festival 2025: Ji Chang Wook, Jun Ji Hyun's Colony set for major launch with Train to Busan director

Director Yeon Sang Ho's action thriller Colony is set to make a big splash at the Film Market. Cannes is one of the world's largest platforms for launching films to a diverse global audience. Given the global success of the director's previous work, Train to Busan, Colony has been generating significant buzz. The movie is scheduled for release in 2026 and will be showcased at Cannes alongside other promising projects, as reported by Variety on May 12.

Advertisement

The movie's production team, SHOWBOX, confirmed the exciting news, according to the media outlet. Colony stars Ji Chang Wook, Jun Ji Hyun, Koo Kyo Hwan, Shin Hyun Been and Kim Shin Rok in lead roles. It tells the story of a biotechnology conference that goes terribly wrong when a genetically mutating virus is unleashed. To prevent the virus from spreading, a contaminated building is sealed off. As the infected residents undergo a horrific transformation, an existential threat is posed to the remaining survivors of the building, who fight desperately to stay alive.

Owing to the virus thriller genre being a bit worldwide, SHOWBOX is looking to leverage the Cannes platform to reach a broader global audience. As per MBC Entertainment, the production of the film began in March and it will hit the theaters next year. Helmed by the talented director Yeon Sang Ho, Colony might be one of the biggest Korean releases of 2026. The director is best known for his works in Train to Busan, Peninsula, Hellbound, and Parasyte: The Grey.

Advertisement

Given the dark and emotionally charged nature of his previous works, Colony can be expected to explore similar themes of deep human emotion. The film is a collaborative effort between Wowpoint, Smilegate, and Midnight Studio, with Showbox set to handle international distribution. This project builds on Showbox's reputation for showcasing innovative Korean genre films to a global audience. Besides Colony's launch at Cannes, Showbox is also set to give an international boost to Taboo: The Silent Day.

It's a South Korean horror mystery film created by Park Kyung Kun in his directorial debut. Showbox’s robust lineup also includes financial crisis drama Big Deal, romantic drama Once We Were Us, crime thriller The Verdict and mystery thriller White Blast.

ALSO READ: Was Ji Chang Wook removed from Baeksang 2024 nominations because of Kim Soo Hyun?