Cannes Film Festival 2025: Leonardo DiCaprio to Honor Dear Friend Robert De Niro Reuniting Post Killers of the Flower Moon
Leonardo DiCaprio will present the honorary Palme d’Or to longtime friend and co-star Robert De Niro at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, marking a special reunion after Killers of the Flower Moon.
The 2025 Cannes Film Festival is opening with a major highlight. Legendary actor Robert De Niro will be awarded the honorary Palme d’Or, the festival’s most prestigious lifetime achievement award, as reported by Variety
De Niro has had one of the most influential careers in cinema. He is known for unforgettable roles in The Godfather Part II, Raging Bull, Taxi Driver, and Killers of the Flower Moon.
Adding to the moment, Leonardo DiCaprio will personally present the honorary Palme d’Or to De Niro at the opening ceremony. The two actors share a long friendship and a professional history that dates back to 1993’s This Boy’s Life.
Their most recent work together was in the 2023 film Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. This appearance at Cannes will mark a special reunion for DiCaprio and De Niro on stage.
Robert De Niro shared his appreciation for the Festival de Cannes, saying, “I have such close feelings for Festival de Cannes. Especially now when there’s so much in the world pulling us apart, Cannes brings us together. Storytellers, filmmakers, fans, and friends. It’s like coming home.” The festival described him as 'a cinematic legend' whose work has left a strong impact on generations of movie lovers.
Following the tribute to De Niro, Cannes will screen Leave One Day, a musical comedy by director Amelie Bonnin. The film is expected to bring a vibrant start to the festival. With major stars like Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio taking center stage, the 2025 Cannes Film Festival is expected to draw global attention.
ALSO READ: 5 Films That Have Palm D'or Buzz: From Wes Anderson's The Phoenician Scheme to Lynne Ramsay's Die, My Love