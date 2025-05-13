My Dearest's Namkoong Min eyes next big role; joins talks for thriller romance The Completion of Marriage

Renowned actor Namkoong Min is reportedly in talks to take on a new role in the upcoming KBS drama The Completion of Marriage. According to media reports on May 13, Namkoong Min has received an offer to play the male lead in this suspenseful romance thriller. The series is expected to air in 2026.

The drama will follow a deeply emotional and high-stakes story. It is about a man whose life is turned upside down when his estranged wife is abducted just before their divorce is finalized. In a race against time, the protagonist is forced to confront not only a monstrous criminal but also the emotional wreckage of a broken marriage. The story combines heart-pounding tension with introspective emotional drama. It will explore themes of regret, love, and the desperate lengths people go to for those they once held dear.

Namkoong Min is reportedly being considered for the role of Kang Tae Joo. He is a former top neurosurgeon who now serves as the director of a major hospital. His character will confront a psychological and emotional battlefield as he fights to rescue his kidnapped wife. At the same time, he reflects on the memories and mistakes that brought their marriage to the edge of collapse. If confirmed, the role will mark another complex and layered performance for the actor.

A consistent ratings powerhouse, Namkoong Min is one of the most respected and bankable actors in the Korean drama industry today. Since his acting debut in the 2001 film Bungee Jumping of Their Own, he has built a versatile career. He has starred in a wide range of genres. His standout works include Good Manager, Doctor Prisoner, Hot Stove League, and One Dollar Lawyer, among others. Most recently, his hit historical romance My Dearest further solidified his reputation as a dependable lead.

It is to be noted that nothing has been officially confirmed regarding The Completion of Marriage. However, fans are already buzzing at the possibility of seeing Namkoong Min lead another intense, emotionally rich drama. Before potentially joining the new KBS project, Namkoong Min is set to appear in the upcoming melodrama Our Movie. This show is scheduled to premiere in June 2025.

In the drama, he stars as Lee Je Ha, a film director who is creatively burnt out and struggling with a stagnant career. He crosses paths with Lee Da Eum (played by Jeon Yeo Been), an actress quietly battling a terminal illness. Their relationship unfolds as they collaborate on what may be her final film. Our movie is expected to deliver a heartfelt story about fleeting time, unspoken dreams, and the healing power of storytelling.

