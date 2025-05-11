CID POLL Result: Did Parth Samthaan impress as ACP Ayushman? Netizens express opinion

CID has been in the news for some time now, as the second season has hooked the audience. The storyline and the creative decisions of the makers have kept fans on the edge of their seats. Recently, the show made headlines when Parth Samthaan entered the show as the new ACP. Parth stepped into ACP Pradyuman's shoes to play the role. However, his entry received mixed reactions from the audience. Pinkvilla asked the audience to express their opinion about Parth's stint in CID.

On May 9, Pinkvilla conducted a poll asking the audience to share their opinion about Parth Samthaan's stint in CID. We asked the audience to vote whether they liked Parth as ACP Ayushman in the show or not. 60.33% audience is not impressed with the actor as the new ACP. However, 39.67% audience like him as ACP Ayushman.

Take a look at the result here-

For the uninformed, Parth Samthaan was roped in CID last month to play the role of the new ACP, ACP Ayushman. This happened after ACP Pradyuman's death was shown in the show. With ACP Pradyuman's death storyline, this marked the exit of Shivaji Satam from CID. Fans were heartbroken when the makers announced Satam's departure from CID after his journey of two decades.

After Parth was introduced as the new ACP, the viewers had mixed reactions. Many were excited to see Parth return to Television after 5 years. His charm and presence from TV were missing, and the audience was thrilled to see him back. However, a set of audience, were not happy to see Parth as the new ACP.

While it was earlier said that Parth has replaced the veteran Shivaji Satam in CID, the actor exclusively confirmed to us that he was roped in for a brief role. Parth told Pinkvilla, "I was on board for a few episodes only, a guest appearance, but later got extended for a couple of months."

Soon, Parth's journey in CID is about to end. CID returned on December 21, 2024, and airs Saturday and Sunday at 10 PM on Sony TV.

