BTS' Jin's Don't Say You Love Me: Who is Shin Se Kyung? Check out her roles in Run On, Captivating the King, and more

BTS Jin’s Don’t Say You Love Me MV poster just dropped, and fans are already hooked. The song dives into the heartbreak of a toxic relationship—two people who can’t let go, even when they should. But what has everyone been talking about? The answer is the mysterious girl starring alongside Jin.

Is she an actress? Yep—and a pretty iconic one. According to Star News, BTS’ agency confirmed that the woman featured in Jin’s music video is none other than Shin Se Kyung.

This 34-year-old actress is a familiar face in the K-drama world, best known for her standout role alongside Im Siwan in Run On. Her natural screen presence and emotional depth have made her a fan favorite—and now, she’s back in the spotlight.

With her captivating screen presence and natural charm, it’s no surprise she’s trending again. From heart-fluttering romances to supernatural thrillers, Shin Se Kyung always brings something new to the table.

Whether it's Run On, A Girl Who Sees Smells, or her latest drama, she proves time and again why she's one of the most dynamic and beloved actresses in the industry.

And now, thanks to her appearance in Jin’s music video, fans are rediscovering why they’ve always loved her. If you haven’t already, here’s a deep dive into five of her most iconic roles.

1. Run On (2020–2021)

In this romantic drama, Shin Se Kyung portrays Oh Mi Joo, a passionate film subtitle translator who crosses paths with former sprinter Ki Seon Gyeom, played by Im Siwan. Their evolving relationship explores themes of communication and personal growth.

2. A Girl Who Sees Smells (2015)

Shin Se Kyung takes on the role of Choi Eun Seol, a woman who, after surviving a traumatic event, gains the supernatural ability to see smells. This unique skill aids her in assisting a detective, played by Park Yoo Chun, in solving crimes.

3. Fashion King (2012)

In this fashion-themed drama, Shin Se Kyung plays Lee Ga Young, an aspiring designer who becomes entangled in a love triangle with two men, portrayed by Yoo Ah In and Lee Je Hoon. The series delves into the competitive world of fashion and the complexities of young love.

4. Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me (2017–2018)

Shin Se Kyung stars as Jung Hae Ra, a travel agent who becomes the object of affection for Moon Soo Ho, a businessman with a mysterious past. The drama intertwines elements of fantasy and romance, spanning over two centuries

5. Captivating the King (2024)

This series is a historical romance drama starring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung. It follows King Yi In, who becomes entangled with Kang Hee Soo, a woman seeking revenge but ultimately falling in love.

Well, she’s not just a talented actress—she’s also Jin’s on-screen girlfriend in his latest music video. And that’s more than enough to put Shin Se Kyung back in the spotlight. With this buzz, she’s getting the attention she deserves.

