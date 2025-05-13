Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 26: Akshay Kumar's movie gains momentum, thanks to Tuesday discount offer

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 26: Centered around C Sankaran Nair, Kesari Chapter 2 delves into the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Led by Akshay Kumar, the courtroom drama has completed three weeks and is currently running in its fourth week at the box office. Kesari 2 has gained momentum today due to the Tuesday discount offer.

Kesari Chapter 2, which is helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, has maintained a steady run at low-levels in the fourth week. It will soon leave the theaters while remaining under the Rs 100 crore mark.

As per morning trends, on Day 26, the Akshay Kumar-starrer will have a minimal boost in its collection. The jump will be due to the Tuesday discount offer. The offer allows the cinegoers to buy the movie tickets at subsidized rates within the range of Rs 99 to Rs 149. It is expected to target in the range of Rs 1 crore today.

Notably, Kesari 2 earned Rs 60 lakh net business on the 25th day at the box office. It has collected a total business of Rs 85.6 crore so far. It is jointly produced under the banners of Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the film is based on the book titled The Case That Shook The Empire. Also starring Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, the film marks the sequel to Kesari, which was released in 2019.

Kesari Chapter 2 was released on April 18, 2025, coinciding with the Good Friday holiday. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Justice C Sankaran Nair. R Madhavan plays the role of Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday is cast as Dilreet Gill.

