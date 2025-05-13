Robert Downey Jr to Go From Beloved Iron Man to Hated Villain in Avengers: Doomsday? Here's What We Know

As we inch closer to the next big ensemble, fans have once again begun crafting new theories—just like the good old days. Interestingly, while these theories involve Robert Downey Jr., they aren’t centered around Iron Man or Tony Stark. In case you missed it, the actor is reportedly stepping back into the franchise as the new big bad, Victor Von Doom.

If you’re a die-hard comic nerd, you might’ve already pieced together a theory that connects Tony Stark and Doctor Doom under the same hood (pun intended).

The theory stems from the Infamous Iron Man comics. In the 2016 series by Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev, Doctor Doom undergoes a dramatic transformation following the events of Civil War II. For those unaware, after Civil War II, Tony Stark falls into a coma—prompting Victor Von Doom to take up the mantle of Iron Man.

However, Doom’s intentions aren’t rooted in conquest but in redemption.

In this arc, he genuinely tries to honor Tony Stark’s legacy by becoming a new kind of Iron Man—one driven by logic, intellect, and a sincere desire to atone, rather than by ego.

The storyline in question stands as one of the most controversial yet compelling twists in Marvel Comics. In this arc, Doctor Victor Von Doom steps into the role of Iron Man, challenging traditional perceptions and diving deep into moral ambiguity—blurring the line between hero and villain.

This version of Doctor Doom genuinely strives to be a better man. Yet, despite his transformation, the world around him grapples with the shadow of his past, struggling to trust him after all the destruction he once caused.

Introducing such a character—especially through a portrayal by Robert Downey Jr.—would undoubtedly leave Marvel Cinematic Universe fans stunned.

What happens next remains to be seen. Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2025.

