Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal's all time blockbuster sells over 4 million tickets on BookMyShow, challenges Manjummel Boys for top spot

For a film that arrived with modest promotions and zero big-event noise, Thudarum has done the unthinkable. Mohanlal’s action thriller has now crossed 4 million tickets sold on BookMyShow, becoming only the second Malayalam film after Manjummel Boys to achieve this feat. With its deeply personal narrative and strong performances, Thudarum is now challenging for the all-time top spot in Malayalam cinema.

Here is the list of BookMyShow's TOP FIVE Malayalam films, based on ticket sales:

Manjummel Boys – 4.3 million tickets

Thudarum - 4 million tickets

Empuraan – 3 million tickets

Aavesham – 3 million tickets

The Goatlife – 2.92 million tickets

Directed by Tharun Moorthy, Thudarum marks the comeback of the beloved vintage pair Mohanlal and Shobhana together. Their chemistry remains as captivating as ever, spreading nostalgia and depth to this grounded thriller. Mohanlal plays Shanmugham aka Benz, a soft-spoken cab driver with a black ambassador car, who gets entangled in the emotional weight of his son's death. Shobhana’s role is a dignified, restrained one that stays with you long after the credits roll.

The film has grossed over Rs 100 crore in Kerala outperforming expectations across all major territories. That way Thudarum ended up as a film that has beaten the likes of Tovino Thomas' 2018, blockbuster Manjummel Boys, and even Mohanlal's previous film L2: Empuraan. All those films used to be the Kerala Box Office toppers earlier. In an industry where big hype usually drives initial numbers, Thudarum broke through on sheer merit and strong word-of-mouth.

Other films released around the same time have failed to keep pace. Mammootty’s Bazooka and Naslen’s Alappuzha Gymkhana had a week’s head start, but Thudarum quickly overtook them within days. Even in other regional industries, the film’s performance has been surprisingly strong. In terms of ticketing traction and sustained audience interest, it has outshined Nani’s HIT 3 in Telugu states, Suriya’s Retro in Tamil Nadu, and even Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 in the North.

Thudarum is not just a film doing well, it's a phenomenon rewriting the rules of what a Malayalam thriller can do in today’s scenario at the Box Office. From a quiet release to shattering records, Thudarum made history.

