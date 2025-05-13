Is BTS’ Jungkook planning solo album and tour after military discharge? Fans say they ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ after Golden success

The final stretch of BTS members’ military service is now in sight. Naturally, anticipation is soaring across the globe for what lies ahead for the iconic septet. Fans have begun gearing up for a new chapter in BTS' legacy. This next phase could include both a powerful group comeback and the long-awaited continuation of individual projects.

On May 12, 2025, a report by South Korean outlet Sports Hankooki indicated that BTS is preparing to resume group and solo activities. It is also reported that Jungkook specifically is planning a comeback album and world tour. He will allegedly resume his solo career immediately following his military discharge. Notably, official statements are yet to be made by their label. However, industry insiders believe that preparations for the next phase of BTS' musical journey are already in motion.

Much of the current buzz surrounds Jungkook, who made a strong impression as a soloist before enlisting in December 2023. His official solo debut came in August 2023 with the single Seven. The track took the music world by storm. The song claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100. It also broke streaming records globally, especially on Spotify, where it quickly became one of the most-streamed debut singles.

He followed up with his first solo album, GOLDEN, which was released in November 2023. To promote the album, he held the GOLDEN Live On Stage concert in Seoul. Moreover, he made notable appearances on international stages such as iHeartRadio Live, Times Square’s TSX stage, and NBC’s Citi Concert Series on TODAY. These performances gave fans a glimpse of his immense stage presence. However, the limited live appearances left many yearning for more. Calls for a full-fledged solo world tour became louder, especially as GOLDEN received widespread acclaim.

As news of the members’ upcoming discharge gained traction, Jungkook's solo future has become a major talking point among ARMYs. Many fans believe that a second solo album could be in the works. They are hoping that it will be accompanied by a global solo tour. However, BIGHIT MUSIC has not issued any formal updates or confirmations regarding post-enlistment activities for Jungkook or other members.

Meanwhile, attention is also on BTS' full-group reunion. Jin and J-Hope have already completed their military service. RM and V are expected to return to civilian life on June 11, 2025. Jungkook and Jimin will follow the next day, June 12. SUGA, who has been fulfilling his duty as a public service worker, will be the last to be discharged, scheduled for June 21. With all members officially back by the summer of 2025, fans are eagerly awaiting the beginning of a new era for BTS.

