John Cena and Priyanka Chopra Bond on Heads of State Set; Actor Says She ‘Kicks As*’ and ‘Belongs to the Team’

John Cena is all set to captivate audiences in his upcoming movie Heads of State. What makes this time even more special is that he will be sharing the screen with his old pal from Suicide Squad, the massive hunk Idris Elba, and the beautiful Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has the voice of an angel.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Extra, the former wrestler opened up about his excitement to work alongside Priyanka, praising her as the best.

Further detailing his experience, the Peacemaker actor shared that he and Idris Elba had developed a strong chemistry when they first shared the screen in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. However, according to John Cena, when Priyanka Chopra joined the cast, “she stepped right in.” He added, “She belongs to the team,” emphasizing her seamless integration into the project.

The actor from Vacation Friends then also stated, “She kicks a** in this movie.”

ALSO READ: INSIDE Priyanka Chopra’s ‘April so far’ ft happy times with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie, friend Hrithik Roshan and more

In case you didn’t know, John Cena’s next project is an action-comedy film, directed by Ilya Naishuller, featuring a star-studded cast. Alongside Cena, Idris Elba, and Priyanka Chopra, audiences can expect plenty of laughs mixed with explosive action, as Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, and more join the ensemble.

Advertisement

The story has been written by Harrison Query, with Peter Safran and John Rickard serving as producers. Announced in October 2020, Heads of State is being developed by Amazon Studios, with production starting in May 2023. The film is set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025.

ALSO READ: Heads of State Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines as MI6 agent in John Cena and Idris Elba's Action-Comedy