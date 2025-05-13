Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 13: Ajay Devgn’s income tax thriller sees strong footfalls with boost in ticket sales

Raid 2 Box Office Mid-Day Trends Day 13: Raid 2 has brought back Amay Patnaik, the fearless and honest income tax officer from Raid, after the gap of seven years. This time, Patnaik tracks a white-collar crime in Bhoj, a fictional town. The crime thriller is currently running in its second week. Raid 2 will witness strong footfalls today.

Co-produced under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios, Raid 2 has maintained a quite good hold at the box office. The crime drama has earned Rs 121.25 crore net business so far.

As per midday trends, on Day 13, the Raid sequel will experience strong footfalls due to higher ticket sales today. It has benefited from the Blockbuster Tuesday offer. Today, movie tickets for Raid 2 are priced between Rs 99 and Rs 149 in both standard and premium versions.

Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor starrer fetched Rs 4.5 crore net yesterday on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. The second part of the Raid franchise is the top performer at the Hindi box office while competing with the holdover release, Kesari Chapter 2. With no new movies arriving till the third weekend, the crime thriller will sustain itself well in the coming days.

Raid 2 will lock horns with Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning starting from May 17, 2025. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh and Saurabh Shukla, the Raid sequel was released on May 1, 2025. It clashed with Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy's The Bhootnii.

In Raid 2, Ajay Devgn has reprised his role as Amay Patnaik. Vaani Kapoor has replaced Ileana D'Cruz, who played his on-screen wife, Malini Patnaik in the original movie. Ritiesh Deshmukh is cast as the main antagonist, Dada Manohar Bhai.

Raid 2 in theaters

