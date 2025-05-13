3 new Telugu movies releasing this week in theaters (May 12-18): Raj R’s 23, Naveen Chandra’s Eleven and Oka Brundavanam
Check out the list of Telugu movies hitting theaters this week. Read on for details!
The Telugu film front is gearing up for three new movies set to hit theaters this week. From thrillers and romance to comedy, each offers something unique and promises maximum entertainment for audiences.
So without further ado, check out these three Telugu films aiming for a theatrical release this week.
3 Telugu theatrical releases this week
23
- Cast: Teja, Tanmai, Jhansi, Pawan Ramesh, Thagabothu Ramesh, Praneeth
- Director: Raj Rachakonda
- Release date: May 16
The upcoming film 23, produced by Rana Daggubati, is said to be inspired by real-life incidents and presents itself as a socially conscious drama. The storyline reportedly connects various mass killing massacres, weaving them together through powerful themes of justice and redemption.
Eleven
- Cast: Naveen Chandra, Reyaa Hari, Shashank, Abhirami, Dileepan, Ravi Varma
- Director: Lokkesh Ajls
- Release date: May 16
A mystery thriller at its core, Eleven follows the story of a skilled police officer assigned a highly challenging case involving a serial killer. What ensues is a nail-biting investigative journey where the officer struggles with a lack of evidence and battles sabotages, all while trying to solve the case against all odds.
Oka Brundavanam
- Cast: Subhalekha Sudhakar, Mahaboob Basha, Roopa Lakshmi, Ananth Babu
- Director: Satya Botcha
- Release date: May 16
Oka Brundavanam tells the story of Balu, a man seeking an escape from his monotonous life. He crosses paths with Maha, a woman fleeing from her marriage. Despite being strangers, they find common ground and connect deeply as they embark on a road trip together.
ALSO READ: Adivi Sesh reviews Sree Vishnu’s top-grossing Telugu comedy drama Single: ‘So funny and talented'