Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet Ready to Take Relationship to 'Next Level' After Red Carpet Debut; Report

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship has become more public since their red carpet debut at the 70th David di Donatello film awards in Rome. A source told US Weekly that Kylie was "happy" and "relieved" to finally show their relationship to the world. “It was time and she wanted to publicly support him and show how proud of him she is,” the insider said.

The couple, dating since Spring 2023, made headlines when they stepped on the red carpet in matching black outfits. Chalamet wore a Tom Ford suit with a white flower on the lapel, while Jenner wore a black Schiaparelli gown. Jenner later posted photos from the night, writing on Instagram, “Rome in @schiaparelli @danielroseberry. Makeup by meee.”

According to the source, Kylie and Timothée are becoming more serious. “They are practically living together at this point, as he stays at her house often when he is not working,” the insider said. “He has been fully integrated into her life.”

Kylie Jenner always supported Timothée Chalamet quietly, but now, she reportedly feels comfortable doing so publicly. The source said that she is proud to stand by him and believes it was the right time to share that part of their relationship. Things are going well between them, and he makes her feel calm and confident, a different experience from her past relationships.

Even before their red carpet debut, Kylie was seen supporting Chalamet throughout the 2024 awards season. He was nominated for several major awards, including an Oscar, Golden Globe, BAFTA, SAG, and Critic’s Choice for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Jenner joined him at multiple events, including the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. Despite attending these events together, they avoided walking the red carpet as a couple.

