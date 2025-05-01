5 couples who are expecting babies in 2025; Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar to Rohit Purohit-Sheena Bajaj and more

2025 is going to be a great year for many celebrity couples as they are set to welcome unparalleled joy in their lives, their child. From January to April, there have been 5 couples from the entertainment industry so far who have announced their pregnancy and are set to welcome their babies very soon. From Gauahar Khan- Zaid Darbar to Rohit Purohit- Sheena Bajaj, these couples shared their joy on social media and are gearing up to embrace parenthood.

5 couples who are expecting babies in 2025:

1- Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

On April 10, 2025, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar announced their pregnancy on social media. The duo are set to welcome their second child soon. For the uninformed, Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25, 2020, and welcomed their first child, Zehaan, on May 10, 2023. Now, as they are set to welcome their second child, the couple wrote, “Bismillah!! Need your prayers and love. make the world dance by spreading love #GazaBaby2 #allahummabaarikfiihi" as they announced this news on social media.

Watch Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's pregnancy announcement video here-

2- Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj

Rohit Purohit, who is currently playing the lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is set to welcome his first child with his wife Sheena Bajaj. On April 30, 2025, the couple shared this big news with their fans on social media. Along with making the announcement, Rohit and Sheena also dropped a beautiful video of their maternity shoot, where both the parents-to-be are beaming with joy. As the clip starts, a board is visible which reads, 'We have big news.' Later, Rohit Purohit shows another board that reads, "We're expecting 2025 to be a great year." And then, Rohit and Sheena hold a slate where 'Mommy & Daddy' is written.

Watch Rohit Purohit and Sheena Bajaj's pregnancy announcement video here-

3- Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj

Shireen Mirza, popularly known for her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is now expecting her first child with her husband Hasan Sartaj. On April 26, 2025, Shireen and Hasan made this special announcement on social media by sharing a video from their maternity photoshoot. In this video, the actress also flaunted her baby bump and showed a glimpse of her sonogram.

Watch Shireen Mirza and Hasan Sartaj's pregnancy announcement video here-

4- Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta got married on November 28, 2017, and welcomed their first child on July 19, 2023. The couple revealed the news of their pregnancy while talking to a media portal before they announced it on social media on Valentine's Day. Sharing their picture, Ishita and Vatsal shared that their family is growing, and soon, they will welcome a second child.

Here's Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta's pregnancy announcement post-

5- Somya Seth and Shubham Chuhadia

Somya Seth, popularly known for essaying the role of Navya in the hit TV show, has announced her second pregnancy with husband Shubham Chuhadia. On April 6, 2025, Somya and Shubham shared a new video on their social media announcing their pregnancy. Somya even shared that they will welcome their baby in July 2025.

Watch Somya Seth and Shubham Chuhadia's pregnancy announcement video here-

As these couples are set to embrace the biggest joys in their lives very soon, Pinkvilla wishes them the heartiest congratulations!!

