Meet Allu Arjun’s new coach for AA22, Lloyd Steven who has previously worked with Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, and Ranveer Singh

Allu Arjun is all geared up for his next movie, tentatively titled AA22xA6, with director Atlee. With pre-production already underway, the actor was recently seen with his new coach, undergoing a physical transformation. But who is the Pushpa actor’s new fitness coach?

Lloyd Stevens is a renowned fitness trainer who has previously worked with several celebrities from Indian cinema. The personal trainer specializes in body transformations and has guided actors like Ranveer Singh, Jr NTR for RRR, and even Mahesh Babu.

Advertisement

According to his website, Lloyd was an active rugby, swimming, and cricket player during his school days. He later became a Marine Technician. After spending some time leading a sedentary lifestyle, he transitioned into the fitness industry and now trains several celebrities.

Check out the posts here:

Talking about AA22xA6, the upcoming movie starring Allu Arjun in the lead role is touted to be a parallel universe genre film. While the plot hasn’t been unveiled yet, the Atlee directorial is said to include extensive use of VFX.

With several international studios involved in the project, the movie is likely to feature Allu Arjun in his first-ever double role. Initially, there were speculations about another lead actor, but the actor’s team later confirmed that the film would star only Allu Arjun in the lead.

Although the casting rumors continue, the film is being mounted on a massive scale, with both Allu Arjun and Atlee reportedly receiving a huge paycheck.

Advertisement

On the work front, Allu Arjun was last seen in the film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The sequel, directed by Sukumar, continues the story of sandalwood smuggler Pushpa from the first installment, Pushpa: The Rise.

The movie, which featured Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil as co-leads, was a massive hit in theaters. The Allu Arjun starrer is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: VJS52 officially titled Thalaivan Thalaivii: Vijay Sethupathi, Nithya Menen ignite the screens with a gritty romance