Actors Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani replaced Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe after the producer terminated them from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for their unprofessional behavior. The news created a storm in the entertainment world as audiences started to take sides between the actors in question and the producer of the show Rajan Shahi. Pinkvilla got in touch with Shivam Khajuria who plays the character of Rohit Poddar on the show and he shared insights to the decision, his opinion on the same, and more.

Shivam Khajuria on Pratiksha-Shehzada's exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shivam Khajuria's character Rohit has been missing from the show. Talking about Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami's exits, he said, "It is quite unfortunate. I am hurt more for Pratiksha because it was her first show. She did her life's first mockshoot with me, we had a good connection and I used to often tell her to focus on the craft. Also, I am disappointed that both Pratiksha and Shehzada didn't even try to defend themselves in the meeting when they were told about the termination. I wish they would have shared their sides of the story or at least tried to work things out. But they didn't.

He added, "When they were told about it, they just left the sets in minutes. Shehzada stood up and walked towards the exit while Pratiksha took a while to gather the courage to move out of the sets. She was teary-eyed and emotional. Everybody was shocked. Even Rajan Sir was emotional sharing the news. He is a person who gives many chances to people, you can just imagine the severity of the situation that led the production house to take such a big decision."

Advertisement

Take a look at a recent video from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Shivam Khajuria on his return to the show

As Shivam's pictures with the new Ruhi, Garvita Sadhwani started to do the rounds on the internet, fans speculated that he would be entering the show soon, however, he said, "I was only called for a mock shoot with the new girl, to gauge the chemistry. Everything was kept under wraps. They told me that there's a new show for which I have to do a mock shoot. However, I kind of got an idea that it was for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai only. However, I never imagined that the makers were planning to take such a big decision."

Shivam Khajuria on the controversy

"It is definitely not a very good space to be in, be it for the actors or for the production house. The makers are at a lot of risk for replacing the two important characters and if they've taken this huge risk, there must be valid reasons. I have complete faith in them and I support them, this is coming from a guy who's waiting for his comeback in the show for two and a half months. If anyone should have angst against the makers, it should be me, but I don't have that because I have been told everything. It is not like they told me that my character would return in ten days and it didn't. At every juncture, I was informed about my character, and knowing all of that, it is my faith in them that I am waiting for my track."

Shivam Khajuria on trolls

"As I extend my support to the makers, I have been subjected to a lot of trolls stating that I am doing chamchagiri. I can understand the fans because they always have a soft corner for the actors. However, I have experience with the production house and I would like to stand by my people and tell the world what a great unit and production house it is. If I'm asked for my opinion, I won't be diplomatic; I will give my honest opinion. Having said that, I wish the best for Pratiksha and Shehzada. I hope they recover from the incident, learn from the same, and bounce back stronger."

Advertisement

"I also want to request the audience to give Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani a chance to prove themselves and accept them with open arms. I hope they get showered with the same or more love that the entire fourth generation of the show received. Meanwhile, I excitedly wait for my track to unfold soon in the show."

The current track of the show revolves around Abhira going against the Poddar family and taking up a court case against them resulting in many conflicts in Poddar and Goenka households. The show also features actors like Samridhii Shukla, Anita Raaj, and Shruti Ulfat among others.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shivam Khajuria on his character missing from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; 'It's all pre-planned'