EXCLUSIVE: Shivam Khajuria on his character missing from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; 'It's all pre-planned'

While the fans believe that the TRPs of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will continue to dip followed by generation three leads Harshad Chopda- Pranali Rathod's exit, the creators of the show have been rejoicing as after a rough patch, they've managed to bounce back on the list of the top 5 shows of Television across channels.

And now, makers are all set to add more spice to the story with Rohit going missing. There are many conjectures related to Rohit's track in the show. While there are speculations that actor Shivam Khajuria's (Rohit) track has been put on hold, other sections of viewers speculate Rohit's death in the show. Pinkvilla believes in hearing from the horse's mouth and we dialed Shivam's number to get clarity over his presence in the show.

Shivam Khajuria on his character graph in the show

Refuting several rumors related to Rohit's track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivam said, "Well, I'd communicated to the makers that I require a break in January because of my prior commitments and the track has been introduced to accommodate that. I informed them about my unavailability in January right when I signed up for the show. They were considerate enough to adjust the storyline accordingly. It's all pre-planned."

Shivam added, "I want to tell all my fans that my character will soon return to the show with a bang and a high-voltage drama." He also revealed that he is expected to return to the show next month.

Shivam Khajuria on fans love

Shivam said, "Ever since the track unfolded, fans have been messaging me asking me my whereabouts and telling me to not leave the show. People love Rohit's character and the love is genuinely overwhelming. I feel very happy and grateful that Rohit has been able to strike a chord with the viewers. I want to tell all of them to stay tuned to the show and that Rohit will soon be back."

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles.

