Faisal Shaikh compares videos he makes to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's movies; calls it ‘Family content’

Recently, on a podcast hosted by Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, guest Faisal Shaikh shared insights spanning from his personal to professional life. Known for his presence in numerous music videos and reality shows, Shaikh later touched upon the nature of his video content, drawing parallels with that of veteran Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Faisal’s stance on creating adult content

When host Haarsh Limbachiyaa questioned Faisal Shaikh about his involvement in creating adult or suggestive content, Shaikh responded, “Kabhi nahi kiya bhai, kyuki maine ek cheez notice kiya hai ki agar aaj ke time par agar log mujhe follow kar rahe hai to wo ek reason se follow kar rahe hai kyuki maine apna wo genre set karte huye aya hai (I've never done it, brother, because I've noticed something - if people are following me today, they're doing it for a reason, because I've come up setting my own genre).”

Faisal’s compared his videos to those of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

The popular YouTuber, Faisal Shaikh, likened his content to that of Bollywood stalwarts, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, emphasizing that their films are family-friendly and devoid of scenes unsuitable for family viewing.

Advertisement

Shaikh elaborated during the podcast, “Abhi humlog Salman sir ki movie Shah Rukh sir ki movie jab dekhne jate hai, hume pata hai ki na Shahrukh sir kiss krenge na Salman sir kiss karenge poori movie mien (Now, when we go to watch movies of Salman sir or Shah Rukh sir, we know that neither of them will kiss in the entire movie).” He added, “Poori family bhi agr jaati hai to movie bejhijhak baith jati hai. Jo gharelu families hoti hai wo jati hai unki picture dekhne. Unko pata hai bejhijhak hoke ki ismien kuch bhi nahi hai (If the whole family goes, they can sit through the movie without any hesitation. Domestic families go to watch their movies. They know without any hesitation that there is nothing objectionable in them).”

Further aligning his content philosophy, Shaikh stated, “Jab humara koi content ata hai na to hum bhi ye expect karte hai ki agar koi family baith ke dekh rahi hai na to unhe sharmindagi na ho aur wo ye na bole ki ye aise kyu kar raha hai (When our content comes out, we also expect that if a family is watching it together, they should not feel embarrassed, and they shouldn't have to say, ‘Why is he doing this?’)” He affirmed his and his team's commitment to avoiding suggestive content.

Reflecting on his journey

In the previous segment of the podcast, Shaikh recounted the decisions and actions that propelled him to his current success, highlighting the importance of consistency in the early stages of one's career. Beyond his video projects, Faisal has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and showcased his dance skills on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, further solidifying his place in the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: Faisal Shaikh opens up about his plans to sign movie: 'Mere fans wo mujhe dekhna chahte hai as hero'