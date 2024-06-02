From Ankita Lokhande to Shraddha Arya, TV celebrities who tied the knot with non-industry partners

Renowned TV actresses like Ankita Lokhande and Shraddha Arya found love beyond the entertainment world. Some TV stars entered into arranged marriages, while others found their partners outside the industry. From secret weddings to grand celebrations, these actresses have embraced their unique love stories.

Whether maintaining privacy or delighting fans with glimpses of their personal lives, their journeys reflect the diverse ways love can blossom outside the spotlight. While a few prefer to keep their married lives private, others enjoy sharing moments with their husbands.

Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal

Shraddha Arya renowned for her role in Kundali Bhagya, married naval officer Rahul Nagal in a fairy-tale wedding in Delhi. The marriage was kept under wraps until the actress shared her wedding photos on social media. The couple is known for their playful nature, often posting amusing videos online. From romantic outings to dinner dates, Shraddha and Rahul frequently share snippets of their quality time together.

Checkout Shraddha Arya’s Instagram post:

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are a well-known couple who have been together for a long time. Their wedding was a lavish event. Vicky, who has a business background, recently purchased a house in Mumbai after their marriage. Occasionally, they manage a long-distance marriage due to Vicky's work commitments.

Checkout Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram post:

Dimpy Ganguly and Rohit Roy

Dimpy Ganguly is happily married to businessman Rohit Roy, and the couple resides in Dubai. As they prepare for their third child, Dimpy shared with ETimes TV how they balance their responsibilities. She explained, “Rohit is the sole breadwinner and has work commitments. I can't expect him to always be present. I'm fine with that as I take on the nurturing role while he provides for us. Some days are so hectic that he doesn't even have time to say good night to the kids.”

Checkout Dimpy Ganguly’s Instagram post:

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar exchanged vows this year. Suraj, an entrepreneur, and Mouni have started their business brand. They first crossed paths in Dubai in 2019, where their romance bloomed. Suraj is an investment banker and oversees businesses in the UAE.

Checkout Mouni Roy’s Instagram post:

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera

Karishma Tanna tied the knot with her longtime beau Varun Bangera in a romantic wedding earlier this year. Varun, her husband, is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur and serves as the director of VB Corp, a real estate firm. He has been part of the company since 2010, boasting an estimated net worth of 1 million dollars. Since their marriage, the couple has been sharing enchanting vacation snapshots on social media, adding a splash of romance to their online presence.

Checkout Karishma Tanna’s Instagram post:

Neha Pendse and Sardul Bayas

In 2021, Nehha Pendse tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend and entrepreneur Shardul Bayas. Hailing from Pune, Shardul comes from a family with a blend of political and business roots. Despite Nehha's active presence on social media, the couple opts for a private and low-key profile together.

Checkout Neha Pendse’s Instagram post:

Aditi Gupta and Kabir Chopra

Aditi Gupta said her wedding vows to businessman Kabir Chopra in 2019 and the couple opted to move to Goa for a more fulfilling life together. Despite Kabir not being from the entertainment industry, Additi views this as an advantage, citing their diverse conversations and his understanding of her profession as positive aspects of their relationship.

Checkout Additi Gupta’s Instagram post:

Saumya Tandon and Saurabh Devendra

Saumya Tandon, known for her role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! is married to Saurabh Devendra Singh, who is a businessman. They tied the knot in a small ceremony in December 2016. Interestingly, they had known each other for 13 years prior to getting married but hadn't dated because Saurabh had gone abroad for studies. He later returned and settled in India at Saumya's request.

Checkout Saumya Tandon’s Instagram post:

Vidisha Srivastava and Sayak Paul

Vidisha Srivastava, who recently took on the role of the new Anita Bhabiji in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!, keeps her personal life private. She is married to Sayak Paul, employed in a coal mining company. Their marriage took place in December 2018 in Vidisha's hometown, Banaras. Due to Sayak's frequent travels for work, they often maintain a long-distance marriage.

Vidisha also shared how Sayak supported her decision to return to acting, even when she was working in the corporate sector.

Checkout Vidisha Srivastava’s Instagram post:

In conclusion, Vidisha Srivastava and Sayak Paul's relationship reflects the balance they strike between their professional commitments and personal lives. Despite the challenges of a long-distance marriage, they cherish the time they have together and support each other's career pursuits. Their journey underscores the importance of understanding and encouragement in maintaining a strong and fulfilling partnership.

These celebrity marriages prove that marriages are made in heaven and that what's meant to be will always find its way!

