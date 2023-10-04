First glimpse of Bigg Boss 9 fame Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira with their new born baby girl

Bigg Boss 9 couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are now parents to a newborn baby girl. The couple announced the arrival of their little girl yesterday (October 3rd) on social media platforms. The couple became parents on 1st October 2023. Keith and Rochelle popularly known as #KiRO by their fans, announced their pregnancy in the month of August this year. Soon after that, the hot couple posted glimpses of their maternity photoshoots. After three days of having delivered the baby girl, Rochelle was seen walking out of the hospital alongside her husband and close ones.

Rochelle and Keith take their baby girl home

The adorable couple was spotted leaving the hospital along with the newest member of the family. Both Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao were beaming with joy and had infectious smiles on their faces as they interacted with the media. They also distributed sweets among the media present. Rochelle was all praises for her husband Keith for being quite supportive during her pregnancy and even after the delivery of their baby girl.

Have a look at the video

Rochelle and Keith's courtship period

Rochelle and Keith met during their modeling days and fell in love. They participated in Bigg Boss 9 and faced a tough time as a couple in the show. However, they stood strong against all odds and stepped out from the show stronger. The couple exchanged wedding vows in 2018 in an extremely intimate affair in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. After four years of marital bliss, the couple embraced parenthood.

TV actors who delivered babies recently

Many TV actors recently embraced parenthood for the first time. The list includes Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya being blessed with a baby girl. Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim welcomed a baby boy. The couple named him Ruhaan. Saraswati Chandra actor Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy welcomed twin babies, a boy and a girl. They named their kids Radhya and Raditya. Drishyam actress Ishita Ganguly and Vatsal Sheth welcome a baby boy Vayu.

