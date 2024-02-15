Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting the love of the audiences. The show has taken a significant twist, with Ishaan and Savi getting married. Unwantedly, the Bhosale family had to accept Savi as their daughter-in-law. However, they are trying hard to give Savi a tough time. However, the young aspiring IAS officer is a fighter and proves her strong personality time and again.

In previous episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Surekha locked Savi in her room so she couldn't attend the seminar. However, Savi sneaks out of the house and attends the same.

Like Sai, Savi takes a stand for herself against wrong

It seems like Savi had got it from her mother, Sai, as when Sai (Ayesha Singh) was locked inside the Chavan house to stop her from pursuing her dreams, she sneaked out of the room using the pipes connecting the ground.

Similarly, Savi uses the same trick to get out of the house and attend the seminar, which is important for her. Like Sai, Savi, also wants to pursue her dreams against all odds.

Have a look at a glimpse of the scene from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here-

Savi impresses the speaker at the seminar

At the seminar, while Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Reeva attend the same as teachers, Savi attends it as a student. When asked about patriotism, Savi gives an impressive reply and states that patriotism is a feeling that can not be showcased occasionally. The speaker, belonging to the police fraternity, gets impressed and asks her name. Ishaan tried to see the student answering but couldn't manage to.

Later, Savi announces her name, which leaves Ishaan shocked.

Surekha finds out about Savi attending the seminar

The Bhosale family members checked for Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and realized she was not in the room. Surekha sees the pipe and Savi's notebook fall near the same and understands that she sneaked out of the house to attend the seminar. She gets furious.

