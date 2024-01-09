Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Will Savi be able to save her family?

Recently, Star Plus released a new promo video of the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which gave a sneak peek into the upcoming episodes and the storyline. As per the new promo, Sam will use blackmail to force Savi into marriage. He will be shown capturing every member of her family and threatening to kill them if she doesn't marry him. Ishaan will be aware of this as well. Sam will warn Ishaan, but he will still call the police, while Savi will prepare to marry him.

As of now in the show, Sam has returned and is ready to exact revenge on Savi for exposing him as a con artist, which landed him in jail. Durva, Ishaan's sister, was set to be his bride, but Savi arrived just in time to save her as well. Sam hasn't had any success with any of his schemes, and that's all Savi's fault.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, the Hindi-language TV drama, which translates to Lost in Someone's Love, debuted on Star Plus on October 5, 2020. It is currently available to stream online on Disney+ Hotstar. This long-running Indian television soap opera, which is produced by Cockrow Entertainment & Shaika Films, is a loose copy of the Bengali series Kusum Dola. Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Ayesha Singh were the previous actors to star in it. Sumit Singh, Bhavika Sharma, and Shakti Arora play the subsequent generation leads starting in June 2023.

About Shakti Arora

Indian actor Shakti Arora was born on May 16, 1986, and is mostly associated with Hindi television. His roles in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Tere Liye, and Pavitra Rishta are what made him most well-known. Additionally, Arora has taken part in dance reality television programs including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Nach Baliye 7. He took over Dheeraj Dhoopar's place as the main Karan Luthra in Zed TV's Kundali Bhagya in June 2022. He did, however, leave the television show in March 2023 to pursue other endeavors and a generational shift in the program. He is starring opposite Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh as Ishaan Bhonsale in StarPlus's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as of June 2023.

About Bhavika Sharma

An Indian television actress, Bhavika Sharma was born on August 5, 1999. She is most recognised for her roles as Constable Santosh Sharma in Maddam Sir, Niyati Purohit in Jiji Maa, and Savi Chavan in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the television series Parvarrish - Season 2, Bhavika Sharma debuted as Riya Gupta in 2015. She played the part of Niyati Purohit in the 2017 season of Jiji Maa, playing opposite Shubhashish Jha. Later, she appeared in Maddam Sir as Constable Santosh Sharma. However, she left the show because she was dissatisfied with how her character developed there. In addition, she debuted in a movie as Minnie Kapoor in the movie Cookie. She can currently be seen opposite Shakti Arora in the titular role of Savi Chavan on StarPlus's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

