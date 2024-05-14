Rubina Dilaik, known for her role in Chotti Bahu, is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. The actress embraced motherhood last year as she was blessed with twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva.

In a heartfelt moment marking the conclusion of Season 2 of her podcast Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Motherhood Journey, Rubina Dilaik bid adieu with a power-packed episode featuring none other than the talented actress Shilpa Saklani. Shilpa came up with candid revelations about her motherhood journey and every mother out there will surely relate to what she discussed.

Shilpa Saklani's candid reflections on motherhood

In the video shared by Rubina Dilaik, reflecting on her journey, Shilpa Saklani said, “Mera Bachpan se Shokh Tha Ki mai Shaadi Karungi. I crave to be a homemaker and that’s my identity. (I always wanted to get married).”

But the actress didn't only talk about dreams; she also shared the challenges of being a mom, comparing her daughter's teething pain to labor pains. "At one point, my daughter had 12 teeth. Teething pain in kids is like the pain of giving birth," Shilpa said. Rubina and the audience were surprised, showing how moms everywhere go through similar experiences and sacrifices.

Highlighting unmatched love and sacrifices of motherhood, Rubina Dilaik concluded, “Maa ka pyaar or maa ki jagah duniya mein koi nahi le sakta. (No one in the world can replace a mother's love or her place).”

Rubina wrote in the caption, “As we bid farewell to Season 2 of Kisine Bataya nahi: The Motherhood Journey, I would like to take a moment and thank each one of you for the love and support, your support is my strength and motivation to keep going.”

More about Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik rose to fame with her debut show, Choti Bahu. Since then, she has appeared in several successful serials like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Apart from her work in fiction, she has also worked in reality shows such as Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Recently, the actress made her debut in the Punjabi film industry with Chal Baji Chaliye. On the personal front, Rubina Dilaik tied the knot with Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018, after dating each other for a few years. The couple welcomed non-identical twin daughters, Edhaa and Jeeva, on November 27, 2023.

