India's Best Dancer 3: Did you know Abhishek Bachchan brought Sonali Bendre-Goldie Behl together? Deets inside

India's Best Dancer 3 is one of the most loved shows on Television. This weekend Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show is set to premiere a special show to celebrate the 77th anniversary of Indian Independence. The episode is expected to take viewers on an important journey through history as the talented contestants along with their choreographers dive into the stories of our revered and iconic leaders who were instrumental in bringing revolution and change. With a sense of patriotism, these heart-warming performances will be a treat to watch as the feeling of patriotism will be fulfilled.

In this special episode, Ghoomer star cast Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher will grace the show along with esteemed singers, Mahalaxmi Iyer, Kavita Seth, Shaan, Bikram Ghosh, and Hariharan, who will be attending the show to promote their upcoming song, Yeh Desh. During the episode, Abhishek will be heard sharing an interesting story of how he played an important role in Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl's love story.

During the special episode of India's Best Dancer 3, Abhishek Bachchan will be heard sharing the story of how he brought Sonali Bendre and his husband Goldie Behl together, and this story will be one of the highlights of the episode.

Recalling the memory, Abhishek humorously said, “My Bhabhi Sonali is sitting right next to me. I chose her husband, Goldie for her. He is a very close friend, and I would like to take this credit. I was a Kabab Mai Haddi! I was not actually a Cupid for them but I used to talk to Goldie when he was shooting a film Angaaray starring Sonali Bendre. I think that’s the first time they had met and, at that time I remember Goldie used to talk to me and say that Sonali is very nice”.

Agreeing with what her friend Abhishek said, Sonali added, "Yes, Abhishek has played a very important role in our love story. During 'Major Sahab,' Abhishek was like this sweet person who used to take care of us so much we used to have so much fun.”

Sonali first met filmmaker Goldie Behl, son of director Ramesh Behl on the sets of her film Naaraaz. They tied the knot on 12 November 2002 in Mumbai. The couple has a son born in 2005.

