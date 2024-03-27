Munawar Faruqui has been spotted at various public outings and events ever since he won Bigg Boss 17. The stand-up comedian made headlines owing to his stint on the show. This time, Munawar has become the talk of the town as he was detained during a raid at a hookah parlour in Mumbai, as reported by the authorities.

Munawar Faruqui booked by Mumbai Police

Including stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, Mumbai Police detained 14 individuals after they were found smoking hookahs at the parlour. As per the police, the hookah parlour in the city's Fort area was being run illegally. During the raid, the officials seized ₹ 4,400 in cash and nine hookah pots worth ₹ 13,500.

According to ANI, “Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and 13 others were detained and a case has been registered against them in a hookah bar raid in the Fort area last night. All accused were released after questioning: Mumbai Police.”

Further, reports claim that the Mumbai Police's Social Service Branch conducted the raid on Tuesday at 10.30 pm and lasted for hours until it ended at 5 a.m. on Wednesday (27 March). A case has also been lodged under sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 283 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others). However, the Bigg Boss 17 winner and others were released by the police.

"During the raid, the police found stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui and others smoking hookahs at the joint. We also have a video of their act. We detained Faruqui and others, but they were later allowed to go as the sections slapped against them were bailable," a senior police official told PTI.

About Munawar Faruqui

It was his win in the Bigg Boss 17 that Munawar Faruqui rose to popularity. His stint on the Salman Khan-hosted reality show earned him immense recognition. He is also known to have emerged as the winner of Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp.

