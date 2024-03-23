What does he do for a living? I'm a LIVER! These statements will remind you of the one and only Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani. The social media sensation and internet personality is known for his unique fashion choices and strange but eye-catching phone covers! Well, Orry has become a popular icon among youth owing to his signature pose. This time, Orhan Awatramani was spotted doing the same with former West Indies cricket player Chris Gayle.

Orry poses with Chris Gayle

Indian Premier League 2024, aka IPL 2024, has started, and the nation is soaked in cricket fever. The expert panel witnessed an unexpected appearance as Orry arrived for the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Orry dropped a snapshot with the renowned and legendary Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle. What caught our attention was Orhan's signature pose, which he did with the international player. Sharing the picture on his Instagram story, Orry wrote, "@chrisgayle333 has been touched. Who next ???"

Seeing the unexpected collaboration of Orry and Gayle during the expert panel, many reacted surprisingly. The internet sensation also shared some snapshots with Aakash Chopra, a renowned cricket analyst.

Have a look at the photos:

Orry in the TV fraternity

Orry shot to internet fame after paparazzi spotted him with Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa at events. But speaking of his prominence in the television landscape, Orry appeared in Bigg Boss 17 and remained in the house along with the contestants for a day or two. Later, he is often seen reuniting with the Bigg Boss 17 participants and having fun.

On the other hand, Orry is good friends with most Bollywood celebrities, such as Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor, among others. He can be spotted at almost all showbiz events.

About IPL 2024

IPL 2024 has kicked off with CSK vs. RCB being the opening match. The former chased a target of 174 runs and defeated RCB by 6 wickets. The match was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

