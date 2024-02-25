Kumkum Bhagya is riding high on success. The show is being loved by the viewers while makers are trying to spice up the drama in the show. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported Meri Durga actress Srishty Jain being roped in to play a negative character in the show. Now, we have yet another exclusive update about the show.

Gurpreet Bedi to enter Kumkum Bhagya

Pinkvilla's highly placed sources have exclusively informed us that the Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharam Patnii actress Gurpreet Bedi has been roped in to play a negative role in the show. She is set to be cast opposite Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir Kohli in the show.

When contacted Gurpreet confirmed the news with us.

Have a look at Kumkum Bhagya's recent promo-

Gurpreet Bedi on joining Kumkum Bhagya

Sharing her thoughts on joining Kumkum Bhagya, Gurpreet said, "Kumkum Bhagya has been on air for ten years. It is a prestigious show and it's an honor to be a part of this show. Some of my friends are already a part of the show which makes it even more exciting. I'm thrilled to be a part of a show like Kumkum Bhagya."

Advertisement

Gurpreet Bedi on playing negative role in Kumkum Bhagya

Speaking about accepting the negative role in the show, she mentioned, "Well, the character starts with a positive note, and gradually, viewers will witness many layers and grey shades of the character. Negative characters often add a spice and new dimension to the show and I love playing that shade. I do like playing positive as well but playing a grey-shaded character has my heart. "

Gurpreet Bedi in Dharam Patnii

Gurpreet Bedi played the parallel lead in Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharam Patnii wherein she essayed the character of Keerti, Ravi Randhawa's (Fahmaan Khan) lover. While Ravi and Keerti loved each other dearly, destiny had a different plan as Keerti died ahead of their wedding.

It will be interesting to watch Gurpreet Bedi's performance in Kumkum Bhagya. The show also stars actors like Mugdha Chaphekar, Abrar Qazi, and Rachi Sharma in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya EXCLUSIVE: Srishti Jain to enter Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma's show as negative lead