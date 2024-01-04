Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Promo: Sagar Parekh, Manisha Rani and more; which 4 wild cards will be selected out of 6?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, touted to be a star-studded dance reality show, never fails to amaze the viewers with the content they deliver. Be it interesting dance challenges by the contestants or the camaraderie of the judges and participants, the show has hooked the audience to it. Continuing this, the makers are all set to introduce six wild card entries in the show.

Just a few minutes ago, Sony TV shared a promo of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see six wild card entries Sagar Parekh, Manisha Rani, Awez Darbar, Glenn Saldanha, Dhanashree Verma, and Nikhita Gandhi, setting the stage on fire with their choreographers. These wild cards receive praise from judges Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora.

Arshad Warsi tells a wild card contestant, "Bohot khushi hori hai ki tum yaha pe aaye ho (I am very happy that you have come here)." Farah says, "Wild card nahi tha yaar this was just wild." The promo ends with Malaika saying, "6 wild card entries hai aur usme se sirf 4 chune jaayenge (There are 6 wild card entries and only 4 will be selected)."

The caption of this promo read, "Dhoom machegi manch par, jab wild card entries dikhayenge apna jalwa! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa, sat-sun raat 9:30 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Meet the 6 wild card contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11

Sagar Parekh:

Sagar Parekh, popularly known for essaying the role of Samar in Anupamaa, has now participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11. The actor took an exit from Anupamaa recently as his character died in the show. Earlier, the role of Samar was essayed by Paras Kalnawat who had taken a midway exit from Anupama to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. After Paras' exit, Sagar was roped in to play the pivotal role.

Manisha Rani:

Manisha Rani has been the talk of the town ever since she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Her unfiltered personality, flirtatious nature, and comic timing received immense love and attention from fans as well as industry people. She featured in several music videos and also gained a huge fanbase. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 will be Manisha's second reality show.

Awez Darbar:

Awez Darbar is among the most popular content creators on social media and is well-known for his fabulous dance videos. He has a massive 30.9 million followers on Instagram and he has received several accolades for his talent. Awez is also Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 host Gauahar Khan's brother-in-law.

Glenn Saldanha:

Glenn Saldanha is a popular Radio Jockey and has a dedicated audience owing to his talent. He has hosted several shows and will be seen impressing viewers with his dance moves on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Dhanashree Verma:

Dhanashree Verma, known for her amazing dance skills, enjoys a massive fan following on YouTube and other social media platforms. Dhanashree often shares dance videos with her husband Yuzvendra Chahal which grabs immense attention.

Nikhita Gandhi:

Popular singer Nikhita Gandhi is known for singing some of the amazing hit songs like Jugnu, Naach Meri Jaan, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, and so on. The talented diva is also one of the wild card contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

