WATCH: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judges share video as they indulge their tastebuds in mouthwatering food on sets

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is marching towards its finale. The show has not only hooked the audiences to their TV screens but also entertained them via social media. The judging panel of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 consisting of Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora has constantly kept the fans engaged with their fun-filled reels. Recently, the trio dropped a video giving a sneak peek into the yummy food dishes served on the sets of the show.

Arshad, Farah, and Malaika unravel their foodilicious tales

Taking to their official Instagram handles, Arshad Warsi, Farah Khan, and Malaika Arora shared a collaborative post featuring a clip from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. It begins with Farah panning the camera towards Malaika and asking which food dish came from her home today. Malaika tells her that her mother, Joyce Arora has sent fish curry, mutton fry, and pudina aloo. The choreographer-cum director then shares that she brought fried bhindi, and dahi vada from her house. When she asks Arshad what he has got, he jokes and says, ‘Arshad ke ghar se mein aaya hun. Mujhse zyada delicious yahan par koi nahi hai (I have come from Arshad’s house, Nothing is more delicious than me here).”

Besides giving a glimpse of the food items, Farah Khan also showed Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay's cast, Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar, joining the team of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 for lunch. They appeared as guests on the show.

The caption of the post reads, “I think we shoot to EAT! #jhalakdiklajaa lunch diaries.”

Take a look at the combined Instagram post of Arshad, Farah and Malaika:

Earlier, Farah shared a video where she was indulging in her famous yakhni pulao with Malaika and Rithvikk Dhanjani. The three of them had everyone laughing with their funny conversation in the reel.

For the unversed, six contestants who have made it to the top in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 are Shoaib Ibrahim, Manisha Rani, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma, Shiv Thakare and Adrija Sinha. The show airs every Sat-Sun at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streams digitally on the SonyLIV app.

