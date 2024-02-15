Kanchi Singh chooses me-time over lovey-dovey dates on Valentine’s Day

Kanchi Singh, known for her role as the lead character in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya and her recent appearance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In an interview with ETimes, the actress shared insights about her personal life and her Valentine’s Day plans. She emphasizes the importance of loyalty and open communication in relationships and acknowledges the changes that occur after marriage.

Speaking of Valentine’s Day, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared that she is happy being single and will spend the day with her close friends. She said, “ I myself want to be single, and I don't want to be in any relationship. I am happy being single right now. After a certain age, people feel the need to have someone in life, but at the moment I want to enjoy my me-time.”

Further, she added, “I don't have anybody in my life at this moment, so I don't have plans for Valentine’s Day. However, I might go out with friends, watch my favourite series or some Valentine’s Day special movie, or order food from my favourite restaurant. But no lovey-dovey dates and all.”

Kanchi shared that loyalty is very important in a relationship. She said, “If you love someone, you need to be real with that person and that is the most important thing I feel. And you can’t expect someone to love you if they are not loyal to you and are doing things behind your back.”

She elaborated, "If you find yourself hesitating to communicate with your partner or confide in them, it's a sign of an unhealthy relationship that may grow toxic and stifling over time."

Discussing love and arranged marriages, she emphasized that dynamics shift post-marriage.

"Marriage alters dynamics; love evolves. Look around, divorce rates are soaring. I'll be candid—things shift post-marriage. Despite efforts to preserve the initial spark, external factors alter the equation. Pre-marriage, it's about the couple; post-marriage, familial responsibilities surge, transforming dynamics," Kanchi concluded.

