Karan Kundrra is a much-loved and talented actor in the entertainment industry. He is currently gaining a lot of attention for his role in the movie Tera Kya Hoga Lovely alongside Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda. Fans are in for a treat as Karan has exciting projects lined up, including one with Erica Fernandes as per his recent social media update. Read on for more.

Love Adhura's teaser is out

Known for her role in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Erica Fernandes is a well-known figure in the industry. Well, it is quite interesting and exciting for the fans that Erica Fernandes has joined hands with Karan Kudrra for the upcoming romantic thriller titled Love Adhura. A while ago, the makers dropped the official teaser, giving a glimpse of the gripping game of love and secrets between Karan and Erica.

The teaser starts off with an intriguing tune and the two actors appear incredibly focused right from the start. Without a doubt, they are ready to showcase their never-before-seen personas. With a mix of intimate scenes and stunning scenery, the teaser effectively builds anticipation for an exciting thriller. As Karan and Erica portray a modern love story, this upcoming romantic thriller is bound to surprise us with unexpected turns.

Directed by Tanveer Bookwala, Love Adhura also stars Vivek Madaan, Saqib Ayub, Chiragg Khatri, Abhilasha B Poul, and Jaineeraj Rajpurohit. Bankrolled by Tanveer Bookwala, Love Adhura is a series that is all set to drop on Amazon miniTV very soon.

Sharing the teaser, Karan Kundrra writes, "thoda pyar.. thodi takraar aur bohot saara thrill. Presenting the teaser of our love child #LoveAdhura Coming very very show some #Love @tansworld @iam_ejf @amazonminitv."

Watch the teaser here:

About Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes

Karan Kundrra has starred in several popular shows like Dil Hi Toh Hai and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye. The actor also participated in Bigg Boss 15 and even appeared in a few films. On the other hand, Erica Fernandes rose to fame owing to her acting chops in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

