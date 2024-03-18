Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE: Shehzada Dhami-Pratiksha Honmukhe had 15 minutes to leave sets; Samridhii Shukla reacts

In a shocking turn of events, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been terminated from the show. Pinkvilla gets exclusive dope on the matter.

Written by Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui , Journalist
Updated on Mar 18, 2024 | 07:04 PM IST | 9.8K
Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Samridhii Shukla
Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe and Samridhii Shukla (PC: Respective actors' Instagram)

The world of television is currently shaken by a piece of shocking news. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe who played the characters of Armaan and Ruhi in the show have been terminated from the show followed by unprofessional behavior.

Sources from the sets claim that Shehzada Dhami used to disregard the work ethics from Day 1 while he was also seen mistreating the crew. Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi wasn't living up to the expectation as per the character requirement and thus the production house took the major step of terminating the two actors who are dating in real life.

Now, Pinkvilla brings to you an inside scoop from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Read on to know more.

Shehzada Dhami and Pratisha Honmukhe had 15 minutes to leave YRKKH sets

Followed by constant complaints and many chances given, Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe didn't show any sign of improvement, and thus the producer of the show Rajan Shahi took the brave step to end the daily hiccups they were facing while shooting. A source present on the sets, exclusively told Pinkvilla that Rajan Shahi himself came on the sets to put an end to the back and forth with the said actors. The source said that Rajan reached the sets and asked Shehzada and Pratiksha to leave the sets within fifteen minutes, leaving the entire unit shocked.

Have a look at the recent promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Samridhii Shukla on Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's exit from the show

PInkvilla contacted Samridhii Shukla who plays the lead role of Abhira in the show. When asked about the big news, Shukla said, "I can't comment on this at the moment. If there are any changes, I am not aware of it much."

We contacted Anita Raaj who plays Kaveri Poddar in the show, she said, "I have no information. I am not on the sets. The production house can talk about this in detail."

When contacted Sandeep Rajora, he said, "We are asked to not talk about the matter."

Our repeated attempts to get in touch with Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe went in vain as they remained unavailable for comment.

The current track of the show revolves around Abhira going against Kaveri and the Poddar family by taking up a case against them.

