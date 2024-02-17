Popular television actress Kavita Chaudhury passed away on February 15 at the age of 67 after battling cancer. Reportedly, the actress had a cardiac arrest. The late actress is best known for her role in the iconic television show Udaan which aired in Doordarshan. Now, several celebrities have expressed their grief and extended their condolences for the late actress. Kiran Bedi and actress Kavita Kaushik are among them.

Kiran Bedi and Kavita Kaushik extend their condolences for Kavita Chaudhury

Real-life inspiration Kiran Bedi took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for the late actress. The Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and the first-ever woman to become an IPS officer mentioned how the actress Kavita Chahudhury projected the life of a woman IPS in the television serial Udaan.

Check out Kiran Bedi’s tweet here:

On X (formerly called Twitter), Kiran Bedi wrote, “Deeply Mourn the passing away of #KavitaChaudhry the Architect of TV Serial #Uddan. She projected the life of a Woman IPS officer exceedingly well. She was very talented but appears to have led a challenging life due to health and other reasons. May her soul rest in peace.”

Renowned television actress Kavita Kaushik wrote, “R.i.p #kaveetachowdhry First ever inspirational screen cop #legend” She is best known for herr role of Chandramukhi int he serial F.I.R..

Here’s the tweet of Kavita Kaushik:

Anagh Desai, Amit Behl and actress Suchitra Verma also expressed their grief of the news. Suchita Verma posted a long caption and several photos with the late actress. She recalled the time she first met her and prayed for her soul.

Kavita Chaudhary is best known for her role as IPS officer Kalyani Singh in the hit show Udaan, which aired on Doordarshan in 1989. The late actress studied at NSD with actors like Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Govind Namdev. Besides her acting career in television shows, she had several hit commercials to her credit.

