Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Do you remember the iconic television show Udaan that proved to be a super hit drama in its time? The heart of the show was actress Kavita Chaudhary, who played the protagonist. Sadly, she is no more. Reportedly, she passed away on February 15 due to cardiac arrest in Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar.

Kavita Chaudhary suffered from cancer

Kavita Chaudhary was battling with cancer and even underwent treatment for the same. Her sudden demise has left everyone in shock and pain. Kavita's nephew stated she died due to cardiac arrest. He also mentioned that the actress breathed her last at the Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar.

One of Kavita's close friends, Anagh Desai, reacted to her death. Talking to Times Of India, he recalled being classmates with her at the National School of Drama And mentioned being in the same class with Kavita, Anupam, and Satish. Further, he stated being socially connected with the Udaan actress and mentioned meeting her in Mumbai several times. Lastly, Anagh said, "This is very sad news. It’s been a couple of years since we met."

Another close acquaintance of Kavita Chaudhary, Amit Behl, expressed grief over her death. He recollected memories from National School Drama, where the actress used to be his senior but they were trained by the same person. Speaking about her demise, Amit called Kavita a great human, actor, and producer. Lastly, he mentioned her death as a loss of the film fraternity as well as a personal loss.

Advertisement

Suchitra Varma mourns Kavita Chaudhary's death

Actress Suchitra Varma took to his Instagram handle and expressed grief over Kavita Chaudhary's death. Sharing a picture with the Udaan actress, she wrote, "My heart feels heavy as I share this news with you all. Last night, we lost a beacon of strength, inspiration, and grace - Kavita Chaudhary. For those who grew up in the 70s and 80s, she was the face of the Udan series on DD and the iconic 'Surf' commercial, but to me, she was much more than that."

She further added, "I first met Kavetaji at her humble abode in Versova for an assistant director interview. Little did I know that I was about to encounter the legend herself."

Recalling her memories with Kaveta, Suchitra mentioned, "As she opened her door, memories of her 'Bhaisahab' line from the Surf commercial echoed in my mind, and I couldn't help but utter it aloud. That moment marked the beginning of a bond that transcended mere friendship. She became my mentor, my guide, my spiritual guru, and above all, she became family."

She also wrote, "Kavetaji wasn't just a symbol of women empowerment; she lived and breathed it. Her work inspired countless women to pursue their dreams, especially in the Indian Police Services. Her legacy of empowerment will continue to resonate for generations to come. While I find solace in knowing that she is now free from pain, it breaks my heart to realize that she will never pick up my calls from now. May her soul find eternal peace."

Suchitra Varma concluded with, "In her memory, I leave you with a quote that encapsulates the essence of this remarkable woman: "Her light may have dimmed on earth, but her spirit shines bright in the heavens above." Farewell, dear Kaveta Ma'am. You will forever live on in our hearts. #RIPKavetaChaudhary"

Have a look at the post:

About Kavita Chaudhary

Kavita Chaudhary played IPS officer Kalyani Singh in the hit show Udaan, which aired on Doordarshan in 1989. She studied at NSD with actors like Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, and Govind Namdev. The actress is also known for portraying the iconic character of Lalita Ji in detergent ads during the 1980s and 1990s.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Elvish Yadav Rave Party Case: Cobra venom found in seized samples; Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner to land in trouble?