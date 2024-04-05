Kavita Kaushik drops video from her Devprayag thrilling experience; ‘The undercurrent swept me off’

Earlier today, Kavita Kaushik shared an adrenaline-boosting adventurous moment from her recent trip to Devprayag. She seemed to be enjoying the undercurrent of the water as she dived into the river with her brother. The actress seemed to be enjoying both the vibe and weather in the video.

Kavita Kaushik’s thrilling video from Devprayag

Kavita Kaushik earlier today dropped a video on her Instagram from the foothill of Uttrakhand, where she was taking dives in the Devprayag Sangam along with her brother. The actress took it as a challenge to dive at least five times back to back in the chilling cold water, and she did manage to do it.

Diving in the holy river like Devprayag Sangam is one of the holy rituals in Hinduism. Therefore, gathering all her courage the actress was full of energy during this adventurous rite. Describing her experience in detail the actress shared a caption along with the video, where she wrote, “Too many funny things happening in this video: The undercurrent swept me off my feel several times but chain saved each time.” The actress described her thrilling experience as the undercurrent of the water was so strong that it was sweeping her off along with it, but the chain to which they were tied saved them.

She also elaborated that she had an argument with the bystander, “My Hair goes mad ! Yet again Argument with a bystander who couldn't stop commenting,” meanwhile her hair was messed up because of the high current.

The actress further wrote, “Fish circling my ankles n nibbling my toes,

Bheega Sardar by my Hair Pichkaaris Each moment so beautiful that I may be typing from home but feeling submerged still.”

The F.I.R actress described how the fishes were nibbling her toes while she was inside the river, and she mentioned that it was a memorable and adventurous trip for her.

About Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik is prominently known for her character Chandramukhi Chautala in the Indian sitcom F.I.R. She made her debut in Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Kutumb. Also, she has been a part of many non-fictional shows including Bigg Boss 14, Nach Baliye 3, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

