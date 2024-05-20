Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover always finds himself at the center of one controversy after another. This time, reportedly he asked his name and part removed from a comedy show after he appeared on it as a guest. Comedian Aashish Solanki stated on Instagram today that the 5th episode of the show had to be removed as he didn’t have the means to fight a legal battle, clearly hinting at objections raised by Grover.

What did Aashish Solanki say?

On May 19, comedian and Comicstaan 3 winner Aashish Solanki took to Instagram to issue a note that reads, “Ep 5 of Pretty Good Roast hata diya hai dosto. Legal battle ladne ka paisa nahi hai. Sab show pe laga diya tha.”

He further continued, “The response on previous episodes led us to believe our audiences were ready for roast humour. However, it seems some, especially those in power, are quite not there yet.”

Solanki concluded the note by thanking his fans for their unwavering support and promised the new episode would be out soon.

Here's Aashish Solanki's post:

What was the roast about?

For the unversed, Aashish Solanki invited Ashneer Grover as a guest to the Pretty Good Roast which happens with a live audience and is now being released on YouTube. Reportedly, the Shark Tank India’s judge got offended and didn’t want his face or name associated with the show anymore. Aashish posted an edited video without his name or face and even cut the part of his roast. But this was also taken down after a few hours.

The clip from the episode is now being circulated on YouTube and Twitter. The comedian started the show saying, “TV pe log talent dikhahte aate hain, ye aukat dikhake aa gaya. Samajh gaye kiska baat kar raha hu main? Apne company se kaun nikala jata hain yaar?”

It is after this part when he announces to welcome the guest that another video appears where Aashish Solanki says he just got to know, after shooting the episode, that his guest could not handle the jokes made on the show. The episode was titled, ‘Pretty Good Roast Show S1 E5 I Ft The Missing Guest | Pointless Person’.

As per a report by trendbullet.in, sources close to the production have confirmed that Ashneer personally requested the removal of his segment from Pretty Good Roast Show's now-deleted episode.

Netizens and other comedians slam Ashneer Grover

Netizens have criticized the former managing director of BharatPe saying he was the most outspoken and harsh judge on Shark Tank India and now he cannot handle a few harmless jokes.

Comedian Gurleen Pannu commented, "Ab comments main hoga roast guest ka…" Comedian JJaspreet Singh who appeared in a few episodes of the show wrote, "Mera bachpan se shaunk tha meri video leak ho. Krde bhai."

Gaurav Kapoor, who has roasted Aashish in many shows wrote, "India me ROAST ho aur CASE na pade.. aur DELETE na ho .. to fir kaahe ka roast .."

