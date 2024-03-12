Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon Promo: Adiraj goes to meet Kavya as she battles for life; Watch

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon has managed to garner genuine viewership due to its storyline and casting. The show which keeps on introducing new twists and turns has now undergone a 9 months leap. This change will unfold more complexities in the life of Kavya portrayed by Sumbul Touqeer and her relationship with her husband Adiraj played by Mishkat Varma. The new promo shows how despite all the differences, Adiraj is supporting Kavya during her difficult times.

Kavya battles for her life

The official Instagram handle of SonyTV uploaded a new promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon showcasing what is going to happen in the show post leap. It starts with Adiraj making an entry into Kavya’s hospital room and a voiceover stating that no one can separate those who are bound to be together for seven births.

Nurses in the hospital are heard talking about Adiraj. They say that a husband should be like Adiraj and reveal that he has been visiting Kavya for the last 9 months with the hope of seeing her back in senses. The nurses even state that he is one of a kind and even God has stopped making people like Adiraj.

On the other hand, Adiraj is seen caressing Kavya’s head. He goes on to inquire about Kavya’s condition and if she has shown any sign of getting out of the coma. The nurse informs him that Kavya didn’t show any improvement.

The caption of the promo reads, “Kavya ke sabse mushkil samay mein bhi nahi chhodhega Adi uska saath! (Adi will not leave Kavya’s side even during her most difficult times!).”

Take a look at the latest teaser of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the previous episodes of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Adiraj and his family held Kavya responsible for Omi’s murder. Post the 9-month leap, Kavya will emerge from a coma and Adiraj will join politics. After seeing Kavya fully recovered, he will serve her with divorce papers. However, Kavya will defy the same and will enter Giriraj’s house once again. She will perform her own grah pravesh.

Kavya -Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.