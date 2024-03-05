Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon PROMO: Kavya discovers perfect escape from Badi Amma’s trap

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon is getting interesting with each passing episode. The strong storyline of the show is unfolding in an intriguing manner. In the coming episodes, Kavya played by Sumbul Touqeer will be seen finding a way out from Badi Amma’s trap so that she can invest more time in finding the truth about Omi’s connection with her sister Navya’s death.

Badi amma put obstacles in Kavya’s path

The official handle of SonyTV posted the latest promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon. It begins with Kavya arranging a convenient setup for grounding wheat in the mill after Badi Amma tests her fortitude by assigning the task of grinding flour with her own hands. After being successful in her attempt, Kavya tells herself, “Ab gehun bhi pista rahega aur hum jakar bhi aa jayenge (Now wheat will get grounded till I come back).” She then tries to leave the place but Badi Amma is seated outside the door.

The caption of the teaser reads, “Kavya ke paas har choti se badi samasya ka hal hota hai! (Kavya has solutions for every small and big problem!)”

Take a look at the promo of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the previous episodes of Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, viewers witnessed a twist in the tale with Giriraj’s mother, Badi Amma making an entry in the show and causing chaos in Kavya’s life. She is quite strict and is determined to separate Kavya from Adhiraj. Badi Amma humiliates Kavya for getting Giriraj arrested. She asks Kavya to prove herself as an ideal homemaker and throws various challenges at her. Badi Amma tells Kavya to sleep on the floor, bathe in cold water, eat boiled food, grind wheat with her hands, and prepare a meal for 21 priests as part of fake rituals. It will be interesting to watch how Kavya will outsmart Badi Amma’s evil intentions and reach the truth about Omi.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon features Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma in lead roles. The show airs every Mon-Fri at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streams digitally on the SonyLIV app.

